Rail Wheel Factory celebrates International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day was celebrated on 8th March 2021 at RWF institute. Suman Vyas, President RWF Women’s Welfare Organisation was Chief Guest of the Function. Dr. Rashi Tiwari, Nutrition Consultant, was the Guest Speaker and gave a presentation on how to lead a healthy life by choosing a well balance diet and exercise to keep physically fit. Suman Vyas, President, RWF Women’s Welfare Organisation distributed prizes for winners of the competitions held for women employees of RWF. She also spoke and said that, giving priority to women is not an option but a necessity to build a strong Nation. A Cultural Programme by Women Employees of RWF was organized. Suvarna Deshpande Dash, Principal Chief Personnel Officer and other senior officers, were present during the function.