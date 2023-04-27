 Rail Vikas Nigam receives letter of acceptance from North Central Railway
The projects is for the provision of EI based Automatic Signaling with continuous track circuiting and other associated works.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam receives letter of acceptance from North Central Railway | Image: RVNL (Representative)

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited received a letter of acceptance from North Central Railway for a project worth Rs 121.58 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing. The projects is for the provision of EI based Automatic Signaling with continuous track circuiting and other associated works including suitable Indoor alteration in Electronic Interlocking/RRI/PI stations enroute in Jhansi(incl.)-Gwalior (Incl.) section of Jhansi Division of North Central Railway.

Rail Vikas Nigam announced on April 6, that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for the Mumbai Metro project.

Rail Vikas Nigam shares

The shares of Rail Vikas Nigam on Thursday closed at Rs 103.10, down by 1.58 per cent.

