Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd emerges as the Lowest Bidder from NHAI

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for 'Construction of Six Lane Elevated Kona Expressway from km 0.145 to km 7.337 of NH-117 in the state of West Bengal on EPC mode', via an exchange filing.
The disclosure is in terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.
The cost of project is Rs 720.67 crore.
