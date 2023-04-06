Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as lowest bidder for Mumbai Metro project | Image: RVNL (Representative)

Rail Vikas Nigam has emerged as the lowest bidder for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 2 110kV receiving substations for main line and depot of Mumbai Metro line 2B of MMRDA, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The project would also include 110kV, 33kV and 25kV cabling work, complete 25kV overhead catenary system along with switching station, 33kV auxiliary power distribution system including 33/0.415 kV auxiliary sub-station and complete SCADA system for mail line and depot of Mumbai Metro line 2B of MMRDA.

Rail Vikar Nigam shares

The shares of Rail Vikas Nigam on Thursday closed at Rs 73.60, down by 2.13 per cent.

