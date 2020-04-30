Rahul Gandhi, ex RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan talk about impact on economy due to COVID-19 - Here's how and where to watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Thursday initiate his series of dialogues with experts on economy and health, with the first one being with former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi will be in conversation with Rajan in the first such dialogue and the same will be aired on social media from Thursday morning.

During his conversation with Rajan, Gandhi will ask ways and means on how to revive the economy currently in the grip of a crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said, "At 9 AM today, you can watch my conversation with Dr Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, on dealing with the COVID crisis & a new vision for India on my Twitter, Facebook & Youtube platforms. This is the first of a series of conversations with global & Indian thought leaders."