Raging Bull Returns After Bloodbath; Sensex Regains Over 900 Points, Nifty Gains Over 1%

The Indian markets opened in bright green on Tuesday, with Sensex at 79,680.47 up by 921.07 points, and Nifty at 24,318.40, up by 262.80 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 50,568.70, also up by 476.60 points.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors gained over 3 per cent. It was followed by L&T, Adani Ports, Maruti and Tata Steel, who gained over 2 per cent.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.85 against the dollar.

Markets on Monday

The Indian indices closed on Monday, August 5, in red. The BSE Sensex decreased by 2222.55 points or 2.74 per cent, ending the day at 78,759.40. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped by 662.10 points or 2.68 per cent to close at 24,055.60. Both indices hit record lows on closing levels on Monday.

On Monday, both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective slump in their numbers, meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a drop in its value. | File

Gainers and Losers

Amongst the gainers, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India gained under 1 per cent.

Tata Motors lost over 7 per cent. Adani Ports followed it with a loss of over 5 per cent.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by 1.51 per cent to USD 74.04 a barrel at 08:56 IST. Brent crude prices also increased by 1.13 per cent to USD 77.16 a barrel at 08:56 IST.

On Monday, both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective slump in their numbers, meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a drop in its value.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,186.33, losing a mammoth 3.00 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,703.27, losing 2.60 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a massive drop of 3.43 per cent to reach 16,200.08.

The Asian indices rebounded after the massive losses yesterday, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 9.40 per cent to reach 34,416.32 at the opening of the day's trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also gained by 0.18 per cent to climb to 16,728.01 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 3.54 per cent to reach 2,527.95.