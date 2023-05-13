Raghuram Rajan says liberal democracy needed for India to become leading global economy

PTI Photo

From criticising demonetisation to his rendezvous with opposition figures, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan remains in the news seven years after his term ended. Apart from his comments on global headwinds such as the banking crisis, Rajan is also known for being outspoken about India's economic policies.

As India stands out as a stable economy amidst global recession, Rajan has stated that its growth will be supported by liberal democratic values.

Liberal values an economic requirement

The former RBI boss said that India has the potential to become the global leader in the services sector, but it needs liberal democracy for that.

Rajan put it forth as an economic necessity and said that it was required to gain the world's trust.

Since India is competing with China's cheap manufacturing prowess, Rajan said that it needs to focus on the service aspect of production, to become a trusted global supplier.

Rajan said that the world would not trust an authoritarian country with something like 5G infrastructure, as he went on to lay stress on the need for an independent judiciary and liberal democracy.

Wades into services vs manufacturing debate

He added that checks and balances such as data protection laws need to be strengthened to gain an advantage over Chinese and Russian firms.

He also highlighted the need to focus on human capital and produce more engineers who can make India a leader in chip design, instead of focusing on manufacturing chips or products already being churned out in abundance.

This assertion from the economist comes a day after India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said that India's focus on services was an excuse to hide its incompetence in manufacturing.

Rajan on the other hand emphasised the need to leverage its service sector exchanges in global trade instead of manufacturing or agriculture.