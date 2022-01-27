Raghunath Subramanian joins enterprise SaaS platform Actyv.ai as global CEO

Raghunath Subramanian has joined Actyv.ai, an enterprise SaaS platform with BNPL for B2B embedded, as the Co-Founder, Global CEO and Executive Chairman. Subramanian has been an early investor in the company and will bring in technology, entrepreneurial and corporate expertise in his new role. He will be leading Actyv.ai’s journey to take the BNPL x AI platform to Enterprises, SMBs and Banks / Financial Institutions across the world.

With more than two decades of experience in technology, Subramanian has been a pioneer in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) & business process management (BPM) space and has been instrumental in evolving it into an industry. He was a founding management member of UiPath and worked closely through UiPath’s evolution from Single Digit Million-dollar company to Multi-Billion dollar Enterprise and NYSE Listing. He was UiPath’s India Chairman.

Subramanian is also an active board member and investor in successful companies like BritishVolt, Simple Energy, Tender Cuts, Social Swag amongst others, in his portfolio.

Subramanian said, “Given the promise of Actyv.ai, the size of the market and the enormous potential impact, I am very excited to be an active part of this journey.” One of the core focus of Subramanian will be global expansion and he will be based out of Dubai and Singapore.

Ramkumar Thirumurthi, Co-founder and COO, said, “From being an investor and mentor, to now being part of the day to day operations, we are honoured to have Raghu onboard Actyv.ai. His ability to build companies of scale, business acumen and well demonstrated execution capabilities will power us to a different orbit. We look forward to building a global brand and being a force to reckon with.”

Raghu Venkat, Co-founder and CTO said, “Raghu has perfected the art of building great AI powered technology companies solving real business needs.”

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 01:55 PM IST