Radisson Hotel Group adds 9 new hotels across South Asia in 2021

Radisson Hotel Group annnounced it has further strengthened its portfolio in India with the signing of nine new hotels across five brands in 2021.

Located in key gateway cities and emerging destinations, these new hotels will collectively add over 1,000 rooms to its domestic network in the next three to five years.

In 2021, the Group grew its presence in India with the opening of 12 new hotels and introducing two new brands, including Radisson Individuals and Radisson RED.

The Group announced four hotel signings in the first half of 2021 despite pandemic challenges. These included Classic Grande Imphal, a member of Radisson Individuals, The Elite Narsapura, a member of Radisson Individuals, Park Inn by Radisson Vadodara and Park Inn by Radisson Vellore. These were followed by five additional signings towards the second half of the year – Radisson Resort Kumbhalgarh, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, New Gurugram, Park Inn by Radisson Deoghar, Radisson Hotel Jamshedpur, and Park Inn by Radisson Ahmedabad Daslana.

“2021 marks a significant milestone for us at Radisson Hotel Group as we opened our 100th hotel in India. We continued our foray towards our ambitious five-year expansion plan with nine signings in 2021 and are working towards replicating this performance in 2022. India remains a key part of the Group’s global strategy, and we intend to invest across all parts of our operations. Our next phase of growth would be driven by strategic, brand-defining hotel signings and openings that will provide a major uplift to our hotel portfolio and broaden our offerings for guests and owners,” said Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and Vice President, Operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Currently, with 105 operating hotels in India, Radisson Hotel Group added 1,161 rooms to its network in 2021 with 12 hotel openings. Its diverse portfolio recorded the addition of hotels and resorts across Dharamshala, Nashik, Lonavala, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Chandigarh, Vizag and Imphal amongst other leisure destinations. With an increasing demand for domestic and experiential travel, Radisson Hotel Group stands ready to deliver memorable experiences to guests with its countrywide network of hotels.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 01:46 PM IST