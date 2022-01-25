Radiant Shadows Hospitality launches hospitality endeavour The Atmos Hotel

Radiant Shadows Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. has launched another Hospitality venture - The Atmos, at the prime business hub location of Hinjewadi, Pune.

The hotel gives you a sophisticated atmosphere for your stay and is situated near IT parks, event venues, and tourist attractions and is just 1.5 km from the Mumbai-Pune Highway.

'The Atmos' offers you the best and most well-equipped meeting rooms for conferences, events and many other services with good space and exquisite banquet services.

Commenting on the occasion Vikram Ambike, Chief Dreamer Radiant Shadows Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. said, "Hinjewadi is a strategic location for our venture as it is most vibrant business location in western Maharashtra. Among the target clients of The Radiant Shadows Hospitality are business people from abroad and other states, corporate people coming to hold meetings, conferences, and weddings. It provides the best ambiance for people who travel for work purposes."

The Hotel has a delicious multi-cuisine restaurant that offers delicious foods from various cuisines.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 03:09 PM IST