R Gopalan appointed Chairman of Board of Sundaram-Clayton Limited

Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL) announced R Gopalan, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company as Chairman of the Board effective April 01, 2022.

From April 1, 2022, Venu Srinivasan will continue to be the Managing Director of the Company designated as Chairman Emeritus. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd., said, "On behalf of the Board, I'm delighted to welcome R Gopalan as Chairman of Sundaram-Clayton Limited effective April 01, 2022.

Gopalan has held critical roles in key government bodies and boards. As an Officer of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Gopalan has held various responsible positions, including Member of Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) under the control of the Prime Minister till April 2016. Before his retirement, he has served as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India till July 03, 2012. He has handled matters related to Capital Markets, Infrastructure Finance, G-20, World Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Asian Development Bank (ADB). He is also on the board of several other companies and brings a lot of advisory guidance to the board in its deliberation.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:09 PM IST