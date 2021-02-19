R. A Podar College organises MONETA - ‘Learn India’, a step ahead in financial literacy

S P Mandali’s R. A Podar College’s MONETA largest financial market based event is held every year at a pan India level with one aim: to spread Financial Literacy. Under the same, a Run for financial literacy is held which is supported by Mahindra and Mahindra financial services. This year owing to the pandemic, MONETA was conducted online. During MONETA, webinars on financial literacy were undertaken by inviting speakers from the industry and subject experts. Taking our institutional social responsibility of imparting financial literacy to new heights we associated with IEWA and conducted webinars under ‘Learn India’. So far more than 500 sessions have been organised. We have reached out to taxi drivers, jail inmates, teaching and non teaching staff of various colleges, nursing staff, self help groups to name a few. This year Learn India sessions are being conducted online and offline keeping in mind the safety of the students in the pandemic time.

There are modules prepared on banking, insurance, savings, dos and don’t of investing in the equity market, investing in secondary markets and many more like topics.

Colleges at pan India level support our cause by reaching out to all sections of society thereby ensuring the awareness and spread of financial literacy to many more.