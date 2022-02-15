QuoDeck launches gamified campaign #D2City for D2C brands in India

QuoDeck, SaaS Digital Learning and Engagement Platform, has launched a gamified campaign designed as an interactive digital city that allows visitors to experience, explore, play and learn about their favourite D2C brands, it said in a press statement.

The visionary new gamified campaign https://gamiquo.com/interactive/#/d2city will be live on the QuoDeck platform from February 14, till the end of the month.

Over the past decade, the D2C model has gained traction in India due to the growth in eCommerce penetration and is expected to be a $100 billion plus market opportunity By 2025. At present, more than 800 D2C brands are vying to impress Indian audiences.

"We believe that innovative brand communication is key to the success of D2C brands, as most D2C brands target unique niches with nuanced value propositions, and through #D2City campaign, we are offering these brands a high engagement marketing tactic to create brand affinity," said Kamalika Bhattacharya, CEO, QuoDeck.

QuoDeck has curated various leading D2C brands and listed them on a virtual platform that is a mobile-friendly gaming microsite designed as a city with buildings, with key buildings playing host to brands. Users can interact with the buildings, play branded games and stand a chance to win gift vouchers if they top the leaderboards of the respective games.

The D2City campaign leverages the growing popularity of gamification to help D2C brands capture consumer attention. The Gamification market is expected to grow to $38.3 Billion by 2027, from $9.1 billion in 2020.

Established in 2017 by avid gamers, the platform uses gaming principles to engage enterprise learners and provide data-based insights to improve user experience.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 06:08 PM IST