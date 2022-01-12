Quiklyz to offer range of EVs for leasing, subscription to customers

Quiklyz, the vehicle leasing and subscription arm of Mahindra Finance, stated that it will offer the widest range of electric vehicles (EVs) for leasing and subscription to potential customers.

Quiklyz digital platform also allows customers to access new cars without the hassle of car ownership.

The company added that it plans to add more EVs to its portfolio as it aims to create exciting EV subscription products for its customers.

The platform, comprising both e-three and four-wheelers from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Mahindra, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, MG Motors, Audi, Jaguar and Piaggio.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:02 PM IST