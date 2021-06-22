Quick inoculation key to open the economy: NITI Aayog’s V K Paul

Paul also stated day one vaccination figures demonstrate India's ability to carry out vaccination on a large scale for days and weeks together. "All this was possible because of planning and coordination between the Central and state governments and taking up the task work in mission mode," added Paul.

While focusing on vaccination in his conversation, he also stated that the country will have to continue following COVID-appropriate behaviour. He added that the third wave can be stopped if COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed along with the majority getting vaccinated. “Why will there be a third wave if we follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and get ourselves vaccinated? There are many countries where even a second wave has not arrived; if we follow COVID appropriate behaviour, this period will pass."

Meanwhile, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI), Chairperson, Dr N K Arora said, “We will have around 20 - 22 crore doses next month.” He also assured that the health infrastructure is well spread out to ensure that the vaccination drive reaches every corner of the country including hilly, tribal and very sparsely populated areas.

Commenting on the safety of vaccination, Paul said that it is a big mistake to think that vaccines are unsafe. “All vaccines of the world have been approved under Emergency Use Authorisation, just like our vaccines. People from various sections of society have taken these.” He believes with second wave backing out, it is the best time to get vaccinated.