Quess General Staffing becomes first staffing firm in India to clock 300,000+ active associates in June 2022

Quess Corp Limited on June 10 announced that its General Staffing business has achieved yet another milestone by scaling the 300,000+ active associate mark in June 2022- making it the first and fastest growing staffing company in India to achieve this feat. Quess General Staffing has added over 50,000 associates since Sept2021, when it announced scaling the 250K active associate mark for the 1st time ever.

Celebrating the milestone, Guruprasad Srinivasan, ED & Group CEO Quess Corp, said, "From the lowest recorded associate count in 2020, the General Staffing business has marked a strong comeback, indicating that the worst of the pandemic may be behind us. Less than 15 years since its inception, Quess has emerged as a key player in the staffing industry and General Staffing continues to be a growth driver for us. Even as we grow exponentially, we will continue to invest in training the right kind of workforce to meet industry demands and help bridge the skill gaps to ensure our customers are better placed to combat the talent crunch that every industry is facing right now."

Despite the fluctuations in the demand and supply of talent in the last year, Quess General Staffing has seen tremendous organic growth with increasing demand from key sectors such as Ecom and logistics, Consumer and Retail, Telecom, Education and Public Enterprises being the largest contributor to the tally.

Quess staffing also reported that more than 84% of its new sales in last six quarters was contributed by local regional players and 1st time temping customers indicating increase in demand for formalized staffing services.

This steep growth in the associate headcount from 200K to 300k in just about 20 months has been mostly contributed by Retail, BFSI, Telecom and Manufacturing sectors , the largest segments of its business along with newer sectors like public administration, Ecom and Logistics , and FMCG / FMCD.

Speaking on occasion, Lohit Bhatia, President – Workforce management, Quess Corp, said, “In past few months we have seen a robust growth in demand for general staffing across sectors which has also been reflected through economic recovery in job market. The Quess staffing business took 108 months to clock the 1st 100K associate headcount in 2018, ~30 months to cross 200K milestone in June2021 and only 20 months to cross the coveted 300K mark in May2022. The acceleration in staffing is the outcome of Formalization, Demographic spread & increased penetration of staffing services fueled by technology platforms.”

Quess has today transformed itself into a technology-driven staffing enterprise with efficient Hire-to- Retire solutions. The rapid growth has been the result of Quess’s strategic investments in developing a host of applications in the last five years including applications such as Qjobs (improving candidate experience and increasing recruiter productivity), workforce management productivity tools PoP, WorkQ, and DASH. These applications offer customers a focused approach to enhanced reach, seamless processes, and efficient delivery, while streamlining workflow for associates by helping them stay connected, managing personal documentation, leveraging benefits marketplace and providing online learning modules for upskilling.

Nitin Dave, CEO –General Staffing Solutions, Quess Corp, added, “Despite adversities that COVID threw at everyone, our businesses have continued to demonstrate exceptional growth. The prominent drivers for the milestone are investment in technology that accelerated to give a seamless experience to associates and customers. These initiatives have improved our associate satisfaction level, which currently stands at 84%. Quess aims to meet the growing needs of the customers, especially in the Retail, BFSI and Manufacturing segments; even as it continues to remain the preferred partner for both customers and associates alike.”