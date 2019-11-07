Qualify with 60% marks to become independent directors

New Delhi: Removing years of slack and frequent allegations of corruption, nepotism and mute spectators in corporate boardrooms, the appointment of independent directors is set for an overhaul from next month with Ministry of Corporate Affairs deciding to conduct examinations for such high-level appointments.

The change is in line with the amended Companies Act which comes into effect next month. Under the changed parameters, the government will also maintain a database of professionals qualifying in the test that can be used by companies looking to expand their board or making fresh appointments under the current regulations.

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) under the MCA will hold the exam in December and to make the process stringent, a score of 60 per cent marks will be mandatory criteria for qualification. This will be the first year when such practice will start.