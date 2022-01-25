QSR Chain Figaro's Pizza partners with FranGlobal to expand its presence in India

American QSR restaurant chain serving Italian cuisine, Figaro's Pizza in association with FranGlobal, India's largest market entry firm announce their expansion in the Indian market.

Figaro's Pizza is seeking franchise partners to develop Figaro's stores in India.

Commenting on the collaboration Ron Berger, CEO - Figaro's Pizza said, "On our 40th anniversary, we are incredibly excited to be entering the Indian market. We are confident that the deliciously unique flavours of our pizzas and other products will find a most appreciative audience in India.

Venus Barak, CEO, FranGlobal said, "Franglobal as part of its DNA has always believed in the power of the brand and connecting it with the local marketplace. Our asset business is a strategic call where we focus on brands with strong IPs and standards and combine that with a strong ops, management team and robust franchise partners across the country."

Figaro's offers a pizza high in quality and value. Founded in 1981, Figaro's pioneered a product that became known as 'take-and-bake' pizza which a customer could watch get freshly prepared with only the best, freshest ingredients.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 03:26 PM IST