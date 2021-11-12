e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 11:55 AM IST

CESC Q2 results: Net profit down 12% to Rs 340 cr; revenue up

Agencies
CESC's net profit stood at Rs 387 crore in the previous corresponding period / Representative Image |

The consolidated net profit of power utility company CESC Ltd declined 12 per cent to Rs 340 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 387 crore in the previous corresponding period, the company said on Thursday.

Revenue from operations rose 4.27 per cent to Rs 3494 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as compared to Rs 3351 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY21.

The company during the quarter had signed an agreement to sell the wind power assets to Torrent Power at an enterprise value of Rs 790 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 11:51 AM IST
