e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPVR opens 5-screen multiplex at Maharashtra's Nalasopara in Capital Mall

PVR opens 5-screen multiplex at Maharashtra's Nalasopara in Capital Mall

PVR said that the company now has a total of 1,663 screens spread across 357 properties in 114 cities in India and Sri Lanka

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
PVR opens its first 8-screen multiplex post merger with Inox at Indore | Image: PVR (Representative)

PVR Ltd has announced the opening of a five-screen multiplex at Capital Mall in Nalasopara, which is a part of the Mumbai metropolitan region, with a total seating capacity of 1,070 people, via an exchange filing.

PVR said that the company now has a total of 1,663 screens spread across 357 properties in 114 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

In the ongoing fiscal, PVR has inaugurated 148 screens across 27 properties, located in 22 cities.

Shares of PVR traded 0.8% higher at ₹1,555.35 on NSE, at 13:16 IST.

Read Also
ICICI Bank announced allotment of 1,47,635 equity shares
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Unusually high February heat generates demand for Indian Energy Exchange

Unusually high February heat generates demand for Indian Energy Exchange

Zydus secures USFDA approval for infantile spasm drug

Zydus secures USFDA approval for infantile spasm drug

Bajaj Consumer Care announces buyback of 95,269 shares

Bajaj Consumer Care announces buyback of 95,269 shares

Rupee gains 63 paise to close at 81.97 against dollar

Rupee gains 63 paise to close at 81.97 against dollar

Cough syrup deaths: 3 Marion Biotech officials arrested in Noida for sending substandard drugs to...

Cough syrup deaths: 3 Marion Biotech officials arrested in Noida for sending substandard drugs to...