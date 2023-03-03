PVR opens 5-screen multiplex at Maharashtra's Nalasopara in Capital Mall

PVR opens its first 8-screen multiplex post merger with Inox at Indore | Image: PVR (Representative)

PVR Ltd has announced the opening of a five-screen multiplex at Capital Mall in Nalasopara, which is a part of the Mumbai metropolitan region, with a total seating capacity of 1,070 people, via an exchange filing.

PVR said that the company now has a total of 1,663 screens spread across 357 properties in 114 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

In the ongoing fiscal, PVR has inaugurated 148 screens across 27 properties, located in 22 cities.

Shares of PVR traded 0.8% higher at ₹1,555.35 on NSE, at 13:16 IST.

