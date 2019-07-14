PVR expands distribution of Indian films

New Delhi: PVR Ltd is expanding in the distribution business of Indian films and expects a substantial jump in the operations of its arm PVR Pictures, said a top company official.

PVR Pictures, which was earlier focusing on distribution of foreign films only, is now also working with leading producers for Hindi and regional movies.

"This is an expansion of business. We have been in this business from 2002 and the focus was on foreign language films and now the company has decided to expand its footprint and to distribute more local language films in addition with foreign films," PVR Pictures said.