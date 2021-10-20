PVR announces reopening in Maharashtra with launch of luxury boutique property, PVR Maison

PVR Ltd through its luxury arm, The Luxury Collection, today announced the launch of a unique luxury boutique property, PVR Maison at Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, a prominent commercial hub in India.

The 6-screen multiplex would be opened in strict compliance to the SOPs issued by the Maharashtra Government with PVR’s 100 percent vaccinated staff and aligned with its 100 percent safe cinema standards under the PVR Care program.

Maharashtra holds the key for the revival of the multiplex industry. Opening of Maharashtra is extremely important for PVR’s business as its screen presence in the state is the highest in its circuit and serves as a focal center for the entertainment industry, it said in a press release.

PVR had already reopened its cinemas on July 30. 2021 post-the second wave in the permitted states and UT’s with restrictions in seating capacity and operating hours. The brand is ready to welcome its patrons in Maharashtra with fresh content and a clear horizon of a vibrant content pipeline by the recent announcements by producers and studios will surely help to stabilize PVR’s film exhibition business, it said.

Inspired by the popular French Grand Maison, the new property with majestic entrance foyers, luxurious lounges, libraries with art and curiosities, grand living rooms, sophisticated open kitchens with premium food concepts and private screening options provide an engaging and elegant experience. An artistic masterpiece, PVR Maison has an exclusive colour theme in 3 auditoriums, strengthens brand’s portfolio of premium formats with 2 new LUXE screens and 1 viewing room for bespoke private screenings.

Spread across 6 screens, with a seating capacity of 882 audiences, each auditorium offers a unique and differentiated experience and sheer love for good cinema. Equipped with the most advanced 4K RGB Laser Projection System with Atmos Surround Sound System and State of the art high resolution screens, the cinemas truly represent the best in class handcrafted offering, yet to be experienced across the world.

With the opening of the property, the total screen count of PVR Cinemas stands at 157 screens across 38 properties in the state of Maharashtra.

Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, “PVR Maison is inspired by the French archetype and was born out of the quest to explore deeper and newer facets of luxury. It had a global creative team working on its each aspect intricately to bring the best for our India patrons. The effects of the pandemic will linger but we are hopeful that 2021 will bring back the theatre-going audience and with the change in the scenario”.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 03:45 PM IST