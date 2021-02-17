Punjab National Bank shifts to a new premise at Mira Road

Punjab National Bank BO: Mira Road East shifted to its new premises at Poonam Chamber, Mira Road East. Debadatta Chand, Zonal Manager, Mumbai Zone inaugurated its new premises. He also welcomed senior customers of the branch and addressed to customers. He talked about various schemes of the bank. Arjun Moolchandani, Circle Head, Circle Office - Thane - was also present at there. He also informed that lockers facility will now also be available at branch for its valuable customer. Branch Manager Manoj conveyed thanks to all the customers.