Punjab National Bank launches festive offer, waives loan processing charges

Delhi, August 31, 2021: With the festive season around the corner, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched Festival Bonanza Offer to enhance the availability and affordability of credit to customers. Under the festive offer, the Bank will waive all service charges/processing fees and documentation charges on its retail products like Home Loans, Vehicle Loans, myProperty Loans, Personal Loans, Pension Loans and Gold Loans.

PNB now offers an attractive interest rate starting from 6.80% on home loans and 7.15% on car loans. The Bank is also offering personal loans to the public from 8.95%, which is one of the lowest in the industry. Bank has also announced offering home loan top-up at an attractive rate of interest.

Customers can avail of the exciting offer – available till December 31, 2021 - through any of the PNB's branches around the country or via digital channels.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, PNB is committed to its customers by offering them customized products, incentives and ease of banking services. The Bank is confident that this festive season will see an encouraging revival in overall consumer spending, thereby boosting its credit portfolio.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 06:59 PM IST