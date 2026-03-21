Pune-Based Techie Turns Down Rs 47 LPA Job Offer. Here’s Why

While some founders and company executives often complain about techies running behind money instead of growth, there are examples of candidates who remain self-aware and true to their conscience instead of chasing an attractive pay package.

A similar case was highlighted on X (formerly Twitter), where a techie revealed why he turned down a CTC that would be a dream for many in the industry.

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Pune-based engineer Vanesh Mali said he declined a job offer of Rs 47 LPA because he did not have the required skill set for the role.

Taking to the social media platform, Mali said, “Career Update: I recently got a fantastic job offer of Rs 47 LPA in Pune for a senior role. The package was good and the company was great, but the position demanded skills I don’t fully possess yet.”

He further added that he rejected the offer while explaining the reasons to the company.

“I politely rejected the offer, explaining that I am not ready to deliver at that level right now,” he said in his post.

While people chase money instead of upskilling and growth, Mali’s self-awareness and long-term vision for his career earned him praise from netizens.

One user appreciated his honesty, saying, “That takes real honesty and self-awareness. Respect for choosing long-term growth over a title you’re not ready for yet.”

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Another user said, “Turning down Rs 47 LPA because you want to deliver real value instead of just taking the paycheck shows serious integrity and long-term thinking. Most people would jump at it. You’ll be more than ready next time—and probably at even better terms. Keep building! All the best in your endeavours.”

Mali’s post has struck a chord with many on the social media platform, highlighting the value of a grounded approach instead of chasing titles and money.