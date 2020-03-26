Pune-based MyLab Discovery Solutions to start supplying COVID-19 test kits to govt, Pvt labs

In the first batch, the company will supply testing kits for 15,000 tests. The kit, which has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, costs around one-third to one-fourth of the price cap mandated by the government's guidelines, the company said in a release. Earlier, the government had allowed some private laboratories, in addition to government ones, to commence testing for the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 and had said the cost for testing should not exceed 4,500 rupees.

Mylab Discovery Solutions can produce kits for testing 20,000 samples per day which can further be increased to conduct 50,000 tests per day if the need arises. So far, India has seen a total of 649 cases coronavirus with the number of active cases at 593, according to the health ministry. The death toll from the disease stands at 13. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from midnight to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the country. Announcing the lockdown, the prime minister asked citizens to stay at home for the next 21 days as social distancing was the only hope against the pandemic.