Pune-based Dreamsredeveloped raises pre-Seed round led by Indian Accelerator

Pune-based Dreamsredeveloped, a tech redevelopment platform, has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Seed round led by Indian Accelerator to build their AI-enabled platform which it said connects the entire redevelopment ecosystem and expansion.

A brainchild of CA S Lakshminarayanan who went through the redevelopment process for his building and understood the nuances of redevelopment then built a platform from scratch to help senior citizens. He also has created some parameters which can microfit clusters in the cities.

Commenting on the deal, CA S Lakshminarayanan, Founder, said, “Having gone through the nitty-grittyof redevelopment, we are focussed on building a platform which provides a hassle-free experience to the senior citizens in their whole redevelopment process, provides a good discovery and transparent platform for the revelopers and also provides a gamut of services for the service providers like architects, Llawyers, liaisoning, mediation, etc.”

CA Harish Menon, Co-Founder, said, “I am glad we utilised the opportunity and created a platform which is well-liked by senior citizens and youngsters alike in the redevelopment ecosystem”

Mona Singh, Co- Founder, Indian Accelerator, “We believe in the platform's approach in an uncharted area like redevelopment which would be a huge untapped market in bigger cities. Also having interacted with the founders, we believe their hands-on knowledge will come in handy towards building a nationwide platform for redevelopment.”

--

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:16 PM IST