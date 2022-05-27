Pudumjee Paper Products FY22 PBT up 33%

Pudumjee Paper Products Limited (PPPL) has reported encouraging results for the year ended 31st March, 2022.

During the year ended 31st March, 2022, the Company produced 50420 MT of paper, a 15% increase over 43997 MT produced during the previous year. The Turnover for the year increased by about 27% to Rs.55526 lacs (Last year Rs.43688 lacs), and in spite of nearly 25% rise in certain input costs, it succeeded in maintaining EBIDTA at Rs. 7576 lacs (Rs.7602 lacs). Total Profit Before Tax for the year ended 31st March, 2022 showed a rise of 33% and stood at Rs.4600 lacs (Rs.3470 lacs). Profit after Tax for the year stood at Rs.3453 lacs (Rs.3003 lacs).

The company manufactures various specialty papers required as input for packaging material, various food products, pharmaceutical and other products, hospital supplies, hygiene sectors, food, confectionary etc.

The Company is currently operating at about 70% of its capacity and believes that the capacity utilization should gradually improve as the economy returns to normalcy, post Covid.