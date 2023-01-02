e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPTC India final dividend of Rs 5.80 per equity share approved by shareholders

PTC India final dividend of Rs 5.80 per equity share approved by shareholders

This final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, a company statement said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
PTC India final dividend of Rs 5.80 per equity share approved by shareholders | PTC
Follow us on

Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Monday said its shareholders have approved a final dividend of Rs 5.80 per equity share for 2021-22.

This final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, a company statement said.

The shareholders during the annual general meeting (AGM) on December 30, 2022 approved the final dividend in addition to the interim dividend, making it the highest-ever dividend declared by the company, it said.

Read Also
Infosys buys back 15,32,000 of its shares for Rs 1,520.11 each
article-image

"We are also exploring opportunities in emerging areas of Green Hydrogen, Battery Energy Storage Systems through collaborations with global technology companies," Rajib K Mishra, CMD (additional charge), PTC India said.

Meanwhile, the consolidated profits for the year ending March, 2022 grew by 21 per cent. The consolidated PAT (profit after tax) increased to Rs 552 crore for FY22 compared to Rs 458 crore in FY21.

The company also reported record volumes of 87.5 BU (billion units) during the financial year 2021-22, a growth of 9.3 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Zomato co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar quits

Zomato co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar quits

Axis Bank allots shares worth over Rs 5.86 lakh to employees as stock option

Axis Bank allots shares worth over Rs 5.86 lakh to employees as stock option

PTC India final dividend of Rs 5.80 per equity share approved by shareholders

PTC India final dividend of Rs 5.80 per equity share approved by shareholders

IPO bus is back in 2023! Which giants have bought the ticket? |Teji Mandi Explains

IPO bus is back in 2023! Which giants have bought the ticket? |Teji Mandi Explains

Meet Anaam Tiwary, a Successful Digital Marketing Expert and Founder of ‘Digital Anaam Academy’

Meet Anaam Tiwary, a Successful Digital Marketing Expert and Founder of ‘Digital Anaam Academy’