PTC India constitutes three-member Technical Advisory Committee

PTC has constituted a three-member High-Level Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), which would guide the company in formulating and implementing new products and initiatives for the Indian power sector.

It is business-critical to include expert viewpoints with diverse perspectives, and this expert committee will guide the company and ensure the development of robust and innovative products/ solutions.

SK Soonee (former founder CEO, POSOCO) and Rajeev Sharma (former CMD, PFC) have joined the said committee of PTC; the third member is also expected to join soon.

Both the said committee members are veterans of the Indian power sector and bring on board their vast knowledge and experience in System Operation, Transmission, Power Financing, etc.

Dr. Rajib K. Mishra, CMD In- Charge, PTC India Ltd, said that “Power market is changing at a rapid pace, and PTC India would like to create a think tank of highly experienced industry veterans and experts to meet and evolve in the next phase of growth”.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:13 AM IST