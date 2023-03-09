e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
PSP Projects gets work orders for projects worth ₹1.2 bln | Image: PSP Projects (Representative)

PSP Projects Ltd has received work orders for projects worth ₹1.23 bln, the company said in an exchange filing today.

The company said these work orders are in the institutional, industrial and residential categories.

The biggest among the orders include civil construction of a residential project worth ₹960 mln, excluding taxes. This project needs to be completed in 30 months.

The total order inflow for PSP Projects for 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) till date is ₹34.16 bln.

The shares of PSP Projects traded 2.91% higher at ₹711 on NSE 14:50 IST.

