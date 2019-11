‘Providing jobs to ex-Jet Airways employees not in govt domain’

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said that providing jobs to former employees of now-defunct Jet Airways is not in its domain.

A portal opened for the former employees is helping them in looking for new jobs, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri told the Rajya Sabha.

"So far as the portal is concerned, it is functioning and the portal is providing opportunities both to the employees and different airlines stakeholders to be in touch with each other," he said.

"Many of the employees are utilising that portal. Others have found jobs elsewhere but again I would reiterate to the members that it is not the government's job to be in a position to take decisions which are in the domain of the management," he added.

According to Puri, it is the job of the management of an airlines to keep it afloat. "The issue is before NCLAT. I cannot pre-judge, what NCLAT would do," he added.

Puri was replying to a supplementary question asked by Sanjay Singh of the AAP. "The minister had assured us in the house that no employee of Jet Airways would lose job and would be adjusted in other companies," said Singh.