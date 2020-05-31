Protest over George Floyd’s death: Amazon Prime, Hulu, Twitter, HBO say Black Lives Matter

As protests spread across the cities in the United States, many prominent figures and media companies have come forward to support Black Lives Matter. This protest in the United States is taking place over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man.
Amazon Prime Video has taken a stand on this issue and have voiced their support through Instagram and Twitter.
Netflix and Hulu also took to social media to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
However, this protest is taking place at the time when the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world. The worst country impacted with this pandemic is the United States with over lakhs of death. Keeping this background, the social media platform, Twitter shared a tweet and turned its logo black.
At present, many media houses like HBO and TBS network have changed their names to Black Lives Matter on Twitter. While others have issued a statement these media organisations have made a statement.
Black Lives Matter (BLM) is an international activist movement, which began in the year 2013 after the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting of African-American teen Trayvon Martin. Soon this movement became a national movement in the United States. Post that every event, every time there is injustice against the African-American community, the movement gains momentum.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)