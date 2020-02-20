Prolonged Coronavirus outbreak to impact Indian sectors: CRISIL

Any prolonged outbreak of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) will impact Indian industry which will face serious disruptions, ratings agency CRISIL said.

COVID-19 will have a mixed impact across India Inc's sectors in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, CRISIL said in a report.

The report pointed out that sectors such as auto components, pharma bulk drugs, and agro chemicals can survive the COVID-19 headwinds to some extent in the near term, given inventory stocks of two months.

"However, as inventories run down, industry will face significant pressures," the report said.