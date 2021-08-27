Prodigy Finance invites back loan applications from students for markets closed amidst COVID-19

Prodigy Finance, cross-border lender for international postgraduate students, has recommenced its loan operations for students in countries like the UK, China and France, which were temporarily unavailable during pandemic.

Due to the pandemic and also because of the lack of investors, the company said it was company was unable to operate in some restricted markets. But now with the COVID-19 losing its grip around major parts of the world Prodigy Finance is urging students to reapply for loans and map their educational journeys.

Mayank Sharma, Country Head India, Prodigy Finance, said, “As countries start to scale up their vaccination drives and markets show a sign of normalcy, we are excited to resume our deliverables in geographies that are temporarily out of our funding arena with the support of additional investors”.

The company has recently partnered with 12 new colleges in the United States, taking the total count to 800 colleges and universities hosting 1000 postgraduate courses in its curriculum. Adding to this, the brand also achieved a world-first with its oversubscribed, inaugural AA-rated social bond issuance. Ever since its foundation in 2007, the company has dispersed $1 billion amount of loans, it said in a press release.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:28 AM IST