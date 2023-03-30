Priyanka Chopra beats Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez to be 2nd wealthiest beauty brand of 2023: Report | Image: Twitter @Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's haircare company, "Anomaly," is the second-richest celebrity beauty brand of 2023, according to a recent study that explores the field of celebrity beauty to determine who owns the greatest businesses in the sector at the moment.

With £429.9 million in revenue, Priyanka Chopra's brand is ranked second among celebrity brands, after Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, which earned £477.2 million.

Priyanka Chopra and her hair care product Anomaly Haircare are among the greatest beauty movers of 2023, according to the research, which includes everything from the wealthiest to the most Googled celebrity beauty brands this year.

Who tops the list?

The most expensive celebrity cosmetics brand right now is Rihanna's Fenty cosmetics, followed by Priyanka's Anomaly.

Third on the list with £301.4 million in sales is US reality TV star Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, followed by singer Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty at £70.3 million in fourth place, and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez at £50.2 million in fifth.

UK-based beauty comparison platform Cosmetify said in its new report, "There are many ways to measure the success of a brand, but revenue is arguably the most important. Because of this, we have put together a list of the wealthiest celebrity beauty brands based on their most recent annual revenue."

Celebrity beauty brand of 2023

Talking about the wealthiest celebrity beauty brand of 2023, Fenty Beauty, the report said, "After already being featured in the top three most successful overall beauty brands, it may come as no surprise that Fenty Beauty takes the top spot as the current wealthiest celebrity beauty brand."

"Earlier this year, Rihanna hit the headlines as she demonstrated the effectiveness of her Fenty Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder during her iconic performance at the SuperBowl LVII. This small three-second brand cameo is estimated to have increased the media brand value of Fenty by a whopping $5 million!"

Last year, Priyanka Chopra introduced her hair care line. Priyanka has discussed being a beauty business in a 2022 interview with Vogue India.

“I’ve just recently taken to the business side of both, the beauty and the entertainment industry. That really made me bifurcate the difference between sitting in the stylist’s chair and using a bunch of products, to actually having a say in the products going into my hair,” Priyanka had said.

She also recalled her own hair care journey that began in childhood. Priyanka had said, "As a baby, I had no hair, imagine! My grandma was afraid I’d be bald forever, so she’d make me sit between her legs and give me a good, old champi. I guess it worked."