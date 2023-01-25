Privi Speciality Chemicals begins production of two new products | Image: Privi Speciality Chemicals (Representative)

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd has commenced production of two new products, Galax-musk and Camphor, the company said in an exchange filing today.

The company makes Galax-musk at its facility in Jhagadia, Gujarat, and camphor at its facility in Mahad, Maharashtra.

At 12:00 IST, the company's stock price on NSE was 1.7% lower at 1,033.50 rupees.

