Privi Speciality Chemicals begins production of two new products

The company makes Galax-musk at its facility in Jhagadia, Gujarat, and camphor at its facility in Mahad, Maharashtra

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Privi Speciality Chemicals begins production of two new products | Image: Privi Speciality Chemicals (Representative)
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd has commenced production of two new products, Galax-musk and Camphor, the company said in an exchange filing today.

The company makes Galax-musk at its facility in Jhagadia, Gujarat, and camphor at its facility in Mahad, Maharashtra.

At 12:00 IST, the company's stock price on NSE was 1.7% lower at 1,033.50 rupees.

