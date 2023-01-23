e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPrivate lender HDFC Bank rewards employees with 10,37,160 shares as stock options

Private lender HDFC Bank rewards employees with 10,37,160 shares as stock options

The allotment of these ESOPS takes the paid-up share capital of HDFC Bank up to Rs 55,777,925,56.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative image
Follow us on

Through an exchange filing, India's top private lender HDFC has informed that it has allotted 10,37,160 shares as stock options for its employees.

After this issue of ESOPs, the paid up share capital of HDFC Bank has gone up to Rs 55,777,925,56.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Coal India to set up Rs 12,000 cr power plant in collaboration with MCL in Odisha

Coal India to set up Rs 12,000 cr power plant in collaboration with MCL in Odisha

Agriculture Infra Fund provided Rs 30,000 cr for the sector in less than 3 years

Agriculture Infra Fund provided Rs 30,000 cr for the sector in less than 3 years

Nykaa appoints P Ganesh as CFO, 2 months after Arvind Agarwal stepped down

Nykaa appoints P Ganesh as CFO, 2 months after Arvind Agarwal stepped down

Private lender HDFC Bank rewards employees with 10,37,160 shares as stock options

Private lender HDFC Bank rewards employees with 10,37,160 shares as stock options

Tech major Infosys buys back 16,74,000 shares for Rs 1,542.75 each

Tech major Infosys buys back 16,74,000 shares for Rs 1,542.75 each