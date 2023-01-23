Private lender HDFC Bank rewards employees with 10,37,160 shares as stock options

Representative image

Through an exchange filing, India's top private lender HDFC has informed that it has allotted 10,37,160 shares as stock options for its employees.

After this issue of ESOPs, the paid up share capital of HDFC Bank has gone up to Rs 55,777,925,56.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)