Prioritizing mental health: Meesho announces 11-day break for employees; netizens appreciate the move

In the times when most find it difficult to strike a work-life balance, the ecommerce brand Meesho announced of allowing its employees for a 11-day break, a complete unplug from work inorder to prioritize one's mental well-being.
Meesho, India’s fastest-growing internet commerce company, has announced an 11-day companywide break from October 22, 2022 to November 1, 2022.
Reportedly, this isn't the first time that the company has pulled in such an initiative. This marks the second year of such recharge breaks that go under the banner "Reset and Recharge break."
Their website read announcing the initiative to customers, "With a deep focus on holistic well-being of employees, the move is a reflection of Meesho’s continued commitment towards building a people-centric workplace, one that truly looks after its employees - our greatest asset."
To the unversed, the online shopping brand was recently recognised by xto10x’s “Startups Employees Love” in the categories of ‘People Excellence’ and ‘Best for Women’.
Meanwhile, Twitterati appreciated Meesho's 11-day break initiative. Take a look at some reactions:
