Prince Andrew's Funding From King Charles Shuttered As 'Royal' Struggles With Financial Woes

Prince Andrew is that one name of the British Royal family, who has arguably brought more ignominy to the ruling elites of the United Kingdom than any one else in the 21st century.

The Infamous Prince

After multiple allegations of moral turpitude and flagrant behaviour and questionable associations, including with the likes of convicted paedophile Jefferey Epstein, Prince Andrew has continued to remain in the news cycle, both in and out of the UK, from British tabloids to international media, for all but good reasons.

In another development surrounding the infamous prince, it is now being learnt that Prince Andrew's 'Royal Funding' from the King of the constitutional monarchy has been cut off.

The funding has been cut by the monarch and his Andrew's brother, King Charles III, as per the BBC.

Prince Andrew lives in the Royal Lodge along with his family, a place that he has called home since 2004. | Roland Hoskins/ANL/Shutterstock.

Prince Andrew's Funding Cut-Off

This comes amid reports that Prince Andrew has already been vying with fiscal woes on myriad counts.

After allegations of alleged scandalous behaviour surfaced in 2019, Andrew was forced to step down as a "working royal.". Later on, he was also stripped of his military titles and royal patronages by the late Queen and his mother Elizabeth in 2022.

Apart from not being able to enjoy the luxuries of being a royal, Prince Andrew is also struggling with fundamental aspects. This also includes maintaining his aforementioned home, Royal Lodge.

No Allowances

The funding for the security arrangement at Prince Andrew's house has been withdrawn. In addition to the dearth of personal allowances. In all, these costs are believed to amount to several million dollars a year.

The Royal family or its representatives, according to the BBC, did not comment on the matter.

The British Royal Family itself accrues resources from the common British public through sovereign grants and funding attained from the Duchy of Lancaster. The UK public contributed above USD 85 million in 2023 alone. The British Royal Family is estimated to be worth a whopping USD 88 billion.