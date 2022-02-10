Prime Video partners with OTT platform hayu, to bring popular reality TV shows to India

Streaming service Prime Video has collaborated with hayu, NBCUniversal's ad-free OTT platform, to bring popular reality TV shows such as ''The Real Housewives'', ''Below Deck'' and ''Top Chef'' to the Indian audiences.

hayu will be available on Amazon's streaming service as an add-on subscription, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

hayu brings to Prime Video an extensive library of international reality shows which also includes ''Keeping Up With the Kardashians'' and its spin-offs along with many others, including ''Million Dollar Listing'', ''Vanderpump Rules'', ''Summer House'', ''The Real Murders Of Orange County'', ''License To Kill'' and ''Family Karma''.

Prime members in India will be able to subscribe to hayu through Prime Video Channels at an introductory price of Rs 999 per year.

Prime Video had launched Prime Video Channels last year when it partnered with eight other streaming services -- discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Docubay, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV -- to provide an expanded content library on its platform.

''Since its launch in India last year, Prime Video Channels has received a tremendous response from Prime Members who are delighted with the convenient access to a wide library of content, from multiple streaming services," said Chaitanya Divan, head of Prime Video Channels & Sports, Amazon Prime Video India.

''Continuing with our philosophy of working with like-minded partners who are equally invested in super-serving customers and offering them quality, consistent entertainment experience, we are excited to collaborate with hayu. hayu offers some of the most popular unscripted shows to audiences globally and their arrival on Channels in India parallels the growing consumer interest in unscripted content on our service. We are certain that our consumers will love viewing their premier reality shows,'' he added.

Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director, NBCUniversal Direct-To-Consumer – Global, said the company is thrilled to partner with Prime Video to bring its world-renowned reality TV content to the Indian audiences.

''Already the premiere destination for must-watch content in 29 markets globally, we are delighted to continue our collaboration with Prime Video Channels, by adding another partnership as part of our ongoing, successful expansion strategy,'' McDermott added.

hayu is already available through Prime Video Channels in other countries including the UK, Canada, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain and Australia.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 01:23 PM IST