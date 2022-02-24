Prime Venture Partners’ Fund IV closes at $120 mn

Prime Venture Partners, an early-stage India-focused VC fund, today announced the final close of its fourth fund of $120 million. The fund was oversubscribed and has exceeded its target of $100 million in commitments and will invest in disruptive technology companies across FinTech, EdTech, HealthTech, Consumer Internet and Global SaaS.

Prime will continue to focus on being the first institutional investor, maintaining its high-conviction and deep-support investing model in early-stage technology startups. In addition to prior focus areas, the firm has expanded its portfolio into new areas, notably, EVs, B2B, Web3 and Gaming infrastructure platforms, it said in a statement.

With this closing, the new fund takes the total capital under management across all Prime VP funds to over $250 million. In addition to existing investors, Fund IV is backed by International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, a top-tier university endowment, a top tier Fund of Funds and several global technology entrepreneurs, reflecting the strong performance of Prime VP’s earlier funds.

Amit Somani, managing partner, Prime Venture Partners, said, “With Fund IV, Prime VP is well-positioned to back a new group of category-defining technology startups and inspiring entrepreneurs in India. Fund IV is already off to an exciting start and we couldn’t be more optimistic about the depth of the entrepreneurial talent and increasing level of ambition among the founders in India."

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:37 PM IST