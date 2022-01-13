Pricol shares up 8%, 155% in past 1 yr

Shares of Pricol settled nearly 8 per cent high at Rs 129 for the session due to healthy business prospects for the company in the medium-term.

The company accumulated 155 per cent returns for its investors over the past one-year, the data showed.

The company stated that it is heavily investing in next-gen technologies to sustain growth.

Pricol Limited is an automotive components and precision engineered products manufacturer based in Coimbatore, India. It manufactures automotive components for motorcycles, scooters, cars, trucks, buses, tractors and Off-road vehicles used in the construction and Industrial segment. Pricol also manufacture sintered components and products for fleet management solutions.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 04:46 PM IST