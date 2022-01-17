Prestige Estates Q3 sales bookings rose over 2-fold to record Rs 4,268 cr

Prestige Estates reported over two-fold rise in sales bookings at record Rs 4,267.6 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company's sales bookings was at Rs 2,026 crore in the year-ago period. and clocked the collections of Rs 2,431.6 crore during the December quarter.

The company's sales bookings surged 97 per cent to record .Rs 7,113.4 crore as compared to Rs 3,610.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The group has completed 255 projects with developable area of 144 million square feet.

