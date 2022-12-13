President Murmu to launch EV yatra portal, mobile app on Energy Conservation Day

President Droupadi Murmu | Image credit: Wikipedia

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to launch an EV yatra portal and a mobile application, which will facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger, on Wednesday, a release said.

The President will also felicitate the winners of National Energy Conservation Awards and National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards at event to mark the National Energy Conservation Day, the Power Ministry said in the release on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has developed a mobile application to facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger, and a website to disseminate information on various central and state-level initiatives to promote e-mobility in the country.

BEE has also developed a web-portal to enable charging point operators (CPOs) to register their charging details securely into the National Online Database.

The Energy Conservation Day 2022 celebrated every year on December 14 to showcase the achievements of the nation in energy efficiency and conservation.

R. K. Singh, Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy alongwith Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries and Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power will also be present, it said.