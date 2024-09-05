 Premier Energies Stock Rallies 12% After Stellar IPO With 121% Listing Gain
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPremier Energies Stock Rallies 12% After Stellar IPO With 121% Listing Gain

Premier Energies Stock Rallies 12% After Stellar IPO With 121% Listing Gain

The company made its debut on the National Stock Exchange with over 121 per cent premium on September 3, 2024.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
article-image

The stocks of recently listed Premier Energies, a solar solution provider on Thursday (September 5) increased by 12 per cent, hitting Rs 942 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the intraday trading. At 12:47 pm IST, the shares of the company was trading at Rs 937.95 apiece, up by 11.41 per cent.

This comes on heels of a strong debut where the company's stock price more than doubled on its first day, September 3. The shares of the company were listed at Rs 991, a 120 per cent premium over the IPO issue price of Rs 450.

Share performance of Premier Energies on NSE

Share performance of Premier Energies on NSE |

The company made its debut on the National Stock Exchange with over 121 per cent premium on September 3, 2024.

IPO Details

FPJ Shorts
UP: 'No Teacher Recruitment For 6 Years' Prayagraj Teachers' Protest Amid The Delay In Primary Teacher Recruitment
UP: 'No Teacher Recruitment For 6 Years' Prayagraj Teachers' Protest Amid The Delay In Primary Teacher Recruitment
India's Demat Accounts Crossed 17 Crore Mark, Led By Surge In IPOs
India's Demat Accounts Crossed 17 Crore Mark, Led By Surge In IPOs
My Mudra Fincorp IPO Day 1: ₹33 Crore SME Public Issue Receives 0.66 Times Bids
My Mudra Fincorp IPO Day 1: ₹33 Crore SME Public Issue Receives 0.66 Times Bids
SSC CGL 2024: Tier 1 Admit Card For Southern Region OUT
SSC CGL 2024: Tier 1 Admit Card For Southern Region OUT

The subscription period for Premier Energies IPO began on August 27 and ended on August 29, 2024. The price band for the IPO was kept between Rs 427 and Rs 450 per share.

Read Also
Premier Energies IPO Listing: SME Issue Debuts With Over 121% Premium On NSE
article-image

Premier Energies' Rs 2,830 crore public issue had significant attention from investors. The issue was subscribed 74.14 times.

Subscription breakdown

- Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the way, subscribing to a staggering 216.67 times their allotted portion.

The retail investor's portion was subscribed 7.33 times,

- Non-institutional investors were subscribed subscribed 49.81 times.

Representative Image

Representative Image |

- The employees' portion of the company also had a subscription rate of 10.84 times.

Before the IPO opened, the company raised Rs 846.12 crore from a group of anchor investors.

Read Also
ANI Sues Wikipedia: 'If You Don't Like India, Don't Work Here,' Says Delhi HC
article-image

About the company

The company was founded in April 1995 and is known in the solar industry for manufacturing solar cells, monofacial and bifacial modules, and providing Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services along with Operations and Maintenance (O&M) solutions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's Demat Accounts Crossed 17 Crore Mark, Led By Surge In IPOs

India's Demat Accounts Crossed 17 Crore Mark, Led By Surge In IPOs

My Mudra Fincorp IPO Day 1: ₹33 Crore SME Public Issue Receives 0.66 Times Bids

My Mudra Fincorp IPO Day 1: ₹33 Crore SME Public Issue Receives 0.66 Times Bids

PPF Rule Changes: From Provident Fund For Minors To Others; New Updates To Kick In From October 1

PPF Rule Changes: From Provident Fund For Minors To Others; New Updates To Kick In From October 1

PM Modi And Singapore’s PM Lawrence Wong Sign 4 Crucial MoUs; Focus On Semiconductors, AI, Digital...

PM Modi And Singapore’s PM Lawrence Wong Sign 4 Crucial MoUs; Focus On Semiconductors, AI, Digital...

Rupee Hits All-Time Low; Dips To 83.985 Against US Dollar

Rupee Hits All-Time Low; Dips To 83.985 Against US Dollar