Precautions for High Blood Pressure during Pregnancy, Dr Mohil Patel

Though the mother's blood pressure should be low during pregnancy, i.e., the BP should decrease.

Out of 1000 pregnancies, 8 pregnant women develop high blood pressure during pregnancy.

In the problem of Pregnancy Induced Hypertension (PIH) i.e. (BP) after 20 weeks of pregnancy, the blood pressure comes in both readings of 140/90 mmHg 6 hours apart. So in addition, the urine albumin will be positive in urine examination, indicating pregnancy-induced hypertension.

This problem can occur after 20 weeks of pregnancy in any given period.

Prominent symptoms of this condition can be, blood pressure may increase, acidity may occur, swelling of the hands, feet & mouth may occur, vision may decrease, urine may decrease, and headaches & spasms may occur.

If the above-mentioned symptoms tend to show in a pregnant woman, it is advisable to contact the nearest doctor, as it concerns the bodily changes occurring in the mother.

If we now discuss the potential changes in the baby, the little one may receive less blood from the mother as a result of possible delays or even stunting in their growth. sonography can be used to determine its information. Additionally, it can obtain precise data via colour Doppler sonography.

Contact the gynaecologist immediately if the sonogram reveals that the baby is receiving less blood and its growth is stunted.

Not every pregnancy-induced hypertensive patient needs to be treated as mentioned above. If this disease is diagnosed and treated on time, the patient and the child can be saved.

Blood pressure can often cause the death of a child due to the negligence of the patient or those who are closely related.

Due to the increase in blood pressure, the placenta often detaches from the mother's womb; therefore, the child dies in the mother's womb as the blood supply to the child stops. This condition is called an Abruption of the Placenta. In this condition, the health of the mother can be very damaged, besides, the mother may have to be kept in the ICU, too much blood can accumulate in the uterus, and the mother can also get DIC (disseminated intravascular coagulation), this is a very serious condition which can lead to bigger problems for the mother, so it is very important to treat it on time.

It often happens that if the baby defecates or urinates in the womb, it can lead to the child's death. Apart from that, the child may also die due to part of the water being poisoned in the womb from around the child.

Many times the child may die due to stunted growth.

Many times early/premature delivery can also happen, if that happens the baby may have to be kept in the ICU for observation.

A routine check up is necessary for the health of both the mother and the child.

It is necessary to measure the mother's blood pressure during the check up when going to the doctor for an examination.

Blood reports like CBC, Blood Group, HIV, HBsAg, RBS, URINE Examination, VDRL, and HB Electrophoresis are mandatory to be conducted.