Pre-owned luxury car dealership Boys and Machines adds four cars to inventory

Pre-owned luxury car dealership Boys and Machines announced the addition of four new luxury cars to its inventory. These luxury vehicles have been added over the past one week. The key additions to the inventory are one unit each of Mercedes G Wagon (G 63 AMG), Bentley GT, Mini Cooper, and Porsche Macan.

The G 63 AMG is priced at Rs 1.01 crore, Bentley GT is to be sold at Rs 1.21 crore whereas Mini cooper and Porsche Macan (white) are available for Rs 21 lakhs and Rs 53 lakhs respectively. Logistics, TCS, and RC transfer cost are to be charged extra, it said in a statement.

All the aforementioned cars are stationed at Boys and Machines Gurugram studio and can be purchased pan India. The company has cars available from Rs 25 lakhs to Rs 3 crores from brands such as Mercedes, Audi, Volvo, Range Rover, Rolls Royce, BMW, to name a few.

Akash Chaturvedi, CEO, Boys and Machines said, “We are excited to introduce four new cars to our inventory from across various luxury car brands. These cars have gone through a robust quality check and we have done our due diligence to ensure that our customers will get the highest quality for their purchase and enjoy the ownership journey. We are witnessing an ever-increasing appetite for pre-owned luxury sports cars across India and we remain steadfast in our commitment to meet the market demands through such regular additions to our inventory.”

Founded in 2020, Boys and Machines currently has its studios present in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Additionally, the company’s inventory is available online on their website and can be purchased anywhere across India with an option of doorstep delivery.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 06:55 PM IST