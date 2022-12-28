e-Paper Get App
Prabhudas Lilladher gives "Buy" call for Infosys, Bank of Baroda, HUDCO

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 03:04 PM IST
Prabhudas Lilladher gives "Buy" call for Infosys, Bank of Baroda, HUDCO | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Infosys, Bank of Baroda, and HUDCO shares have been chosen as promising investments for the foreseeable future by brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher.

These equities each have a target price of Rs 1,660, Rs 200, and Rs 63, with predicted returns of 9%, 10%, and 24%, respectively.

For Infosys, the brokerage said the stocks consolidated and took support near the Rs 1,500 level, which it said is nearly a 50% retracement of the recent rally.

Furthermore, for Bank of Baroda shares, the brokerage stated that technical fundamentals indicate strength and that the momentum can be maintained.

Bank of Baroda and HUDCO shares have returned investors 17% and 28% so far in 2022, respectively. On the other hand, the total fall in the price of Infosys shares is around 20%.

With inputs from Agencies.

Infosys buys back 14,20,000 shares in a buyback worth Rs 213 cr
