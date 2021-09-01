POWERGRID wins the prestigious Global ATD BEST Award

Gurugram, 01.09.2021: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power, Government of India has won the most coveted “Association for Talent Development (ATD) 2021 BEST Award” securing 8th rank among the 71 orgnisations from around the globe, thus becoming the only PSU to win this award and one of the only two companies of India in Top 20.

The global program recognizes organizations that The Association for Talent Development (ATD, formerly ASTD) is the world's largest association dedicated to those who develop talent in organizations and ATD’s BEST Award is the talent development demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development.

POWERGRID has won this International recognition for its diligent efforts in talent development practices and programs. The talent development initiative in POWERGRID is driven by POWERGRID Academy of Leadership (PAL).

PAL is POWERGRID’s state-of-the-art Institute of Learning in Management and Technology catering to both domestic and international clients. At PAL, trainings and initiatives are organized for enhancing employee performance, boosting employee productivity, improving and strengthening company culture.



Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 06:58 PM IST